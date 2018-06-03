Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Rustling is on the rise in Mandi Bahauddin district. The other night, eight buffalos including three heifers were stolen from Dera of ex-Chief Warrant Officer Arif at Shahidanwali. While being loaded on truck, the heifers fled and disappeared in the darkness. The thieves, however, managed to take away five milk giving buffalos on truck. The incident was reported to Saddr police. The police visited the place of occurrence and assured the owners recovery of the stolen cattle heads.

Three days earlier, three buffalos were stolen at night from Dera of ex-servicemen Mazhar of the same village. The thieves took the animals to a place where they waited for a truck scheduled to arrive the spot for carrying the animals far away. But the truck got late and did not arrive on time. The thieves left the animals and disappeared.

In the morning, Mazhar along with other villagers followed footsteps of the animals and thieves. Near Chak 2 Shamali, they found the animals grazing along Rasul Qadirabad Link Canal.