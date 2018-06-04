Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Vice President Senator Sirajul Huq has lambasted the Pakistan People Party (PPP) for doing ‘nothing’ for the people of Sindh.

Addressing an Iftar dinner at Qasimabad ground near New Sabzi Mandi here, Siraj said that PPP had been ruling for last so many years but it had done nothing for the common but for feudal. He said that the condition of Larkana, home town of PPP, is deplorable, the people of Lyari were deprived of basic necessities of the life. “The PPP has disappointed the citizens big time and now the people will reject this party,”

He demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to scrutinise the nomination papers of the candidates under Article 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan so as to ensure that only Sadiq and Ameen persons can compete the polls. The JI chief also urged the people to cast their votes to only honest and eligible.

Siraj said that the purpose of his party’s politics is to resolve the issues of common man, making equivalent system for rich and poor, ensuring rule of law and to provide justice to everyone at its doorstep.” The history says that the youth of every nation had always played a key role in progress and the youth of country is also ready to play its due role for the struggle against corrupt leadership,”.

He also came down hard on the administration over its failure in providing water to the people, saying that the citizens were staging protest under his party’s banner against water scarcity. “Those corrupt leaders surely can afford mineral water but the common man is deprived of the basic necessity of the life. The citizens of Karachi which contributes major part in the country’s economy are craving for a drop of water. Now the people have an open option in the general elections to ask those corrupt leaders that what they had done for resolving public issues when they demand them for votes. People should reject those parties which cheat them again and again,” he added.

He added that the solution of all problems of the nation and country lies in ‘Islamic system. The MMA will win large number of seats in the upcoming elections and resolve the public issues.

In the program, a resolution demanding provision of water and electricity in the area was also adopted.