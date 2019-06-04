Share:

SARGODHA/KHANEWAL - Eight persons including two women died in road accidents and in a firing incident in different areas here on Monday.

According to police, two persons were killed in a firing incident in the Jhamra Chowki police limits.

Police said that Muhammad Hamza, resident of Chak 162/164 NB, tehsil Silanwali had an enmity with Shamsher Baloch over water theft. He along with his two accomplices Abdul Hassan and Javed Baloch allegedly shot dead Shamsher and Ali Muhammad Gadhi when they were travelling on a motorbike near the Jhamra police checkpost and managed to escape from the scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation. In a road accident, two persons died and 14 others got injured in an accident occurred on motorway in the Kot Momin Police precincts.

According to motorway police, the accident took place when one of tyres of a Kabirwala-bounded passenger coach burst on motorway. As result, it collided with protective fence and overturned near Kot Momin. Two passengers died on the spot while 14 others sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Sargodha. Police have registered a case.

In another road accident, two persons including a driver died and two others got injured in separate road accidents occurred in Phularwan and Jauhrabad police precincts.

Rescuers and police informed that one Muhammad Bilal of Chak 63/ML, riding a motorcycle with a friend sitting pillion collided with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction near Civil Lines. As a result Bilal died while the other two suffered injuries.

In Phularwan, a driver died in collision between two trucks. Another driver injured in the accident.

In Khanewal, two women were crushed to death by a speeding van near 3-Kasi Stop here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Zainab Bibi and Naseem Bibi, residents of Basti Shamkot were waiting for a bus on roadside at 3-kasi Stop. In the meanwhile, a speeding ran them over, killing them on the spot.

Three passengers of the van Chak 28/10-R also injured in the incident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and bodies to DHQ hospital.