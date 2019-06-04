Share:

KARACHI - Former finance minister Asad Umar claims that the current IMF deal is far less stringent than what was being offered back in October. The delay may have not been for naught.

Addressing a gathering at T2F café on Sunday, Umar said: “I agree the conditions are extremely harsh, but they were tougher when we first met.” He said there was a general consensus that there was no other option other than the IMF, which might probably have been because we always went to the IMF or that we had never before faced such a balance of payments crisis.