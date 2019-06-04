Share:

LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday showed anger over the lawyers’ protest and speeches delivered in the Lahore High Court bar room against the conviction of a Jaranwala-based lawyer who had attacked a civil judge in an open court.

The division bench of the Lahore High Court adjourned until June 10 the hearing of an appeal filed by Advocate Imran Manj who had been convicted for injuring the civil judge by hurling a chair on him.

During the last hearing, the earlier LHC division bench had refused to hear the appeal and sent the same to the LHC chief justice for its fixation before another bench which yesterday adjourned the hearing and express anger over the lawyers’ protest in favour of the appellant.

An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad had awarded imprisonment of 18 years to Advocate Imran Manj Under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and other sections of Pakistan Penal Code. On April 25, he had hit Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mahmood Warraich with a chair at Jaranwala during the hearing of a case. The bench expressed resentment over the lawyers’ speeches and stance in the Lahore High Court bar room against the conviction. Led by Justice Mazaahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, the new two-member division bench left the court for their chamber and the case was adjourned until June 10.

At a general house meeting of Lahore High Court Bar Association, the black coats had termed the decision a slap on the face of the whole legal fraternity. The house had demanded early withdrawal of the sentence of Manj otherwise resolved to continue boycott of courts.

They also announced to hold a lawyers’ convention after Eidul Fitr on June 13 to decide further course of action if the conviction was not withdrawn.

The appellant was represented by renowned lawyers including Burhan Muazzam Advocate. During the last hearing before the earlier division bench, Advocate Burhan Moazam Malik represented the appellant. He contended that requisites of justice had been seriously compromised by the court below while convicting the appellant. He submitted that the conviction may kindly be suspended till the final disposal of the appeal.

After hearing the arguments, the bench had recused themselves from hearing the case and referred the matter to the chief justice.

Last Saturday, the lawyers of Lahore Bar Association had observed partial strike condemning judgment passed against the lawyer. The legal fraternity had boycotted the court proceedings because of which most of the cases were put on next hearings without any development. They termed the judgment against their colleague unjustified.