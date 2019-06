Share:

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman says metalling work of roads in Gilgit city would be started soon after Ramadan.

Presiding over a meeting of implementation of urban transport committee in Gilgit, he said metalling work would be completed in stipulated time frame.

He said encroachments would be removed from the roads of Gilgit city.

The Chief Minister said government will introduced urban transport system aimed at to facilitate the people.