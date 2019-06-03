Share:

Rawalpindi-RPO Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail on Monday ordered strict security on ‘chand raat’ and during Eid ul Fitr.

He also asked the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to regulate traffic mess in Murree and Rawalpindi. “Every step should be taken to maintain law and order and implementation on foolproof security arrangements for the protection of the people,” he added.

He ordered CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana and DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal to utilise all the resources to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Earlier, in a meeting, the RPO reviewed overall situation of law and order and different steps adopted for the protection of lives and property of the people during chand raat and Eid holidays.

It was decided to further beef up the security of mosques, imam bargahs and other places of worship.

The RPO directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made for protection of the lives and properties of the people and additional staff should be deputed at important buildings, bazaars and market places.

He directed that 100 percent implementation on devised security plan be ensured, adding that special arrangements should be made for providing food to the security staff during Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also convened jointly by the Acting Commissioner/DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, CPO and PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi to review security arrangements made for tourists in Murree.

Similarly, CTO Bin Ashraf unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the tourists in Murree and other road users in city on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to CTO, the entry of heavy traffic would be banned in Murree from 7am to 1am.

However, the buses, wagons and passenger coaches will be allowed to enter Murree but would not move ahead of Murree Brewery and Bansra Gali, he said.

“Mall Road would be remained closed for all kinds of traffic,” he said. He said that as many as 5 DSPs, 17 inspectors, 264 traffic wardens And 90 traffic assistants have been deputed in Murree in order to control traffic rush and to facilitate the tourists.

CTO asked the wardens to not allow the visitors/tourists to park vehicles at Habib Bank, GPO Chowk and other hotels.

He said that the water supply tankers and other food supply vehicles could enter in Murree from 1am to 7am.

He ordered the wardens to perform their duties with commitment and dedication.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaqt imposed Section 144 CrPC 1898 hereby prohibiting wheeling, rash driving and using vehicles without silencers in federal capital.

A notification in this regard has also been issued.