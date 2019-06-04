Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan says Gwadar Master Plan is swiftly being executed after some amendments in it.

Talking to newsmen in Quetta, he said eighty billion rupees will be released soon for the Master Plan.

The Chief Minister said the government is also focusing on progress of less developed areas of the province.

He the government has reduced Public Sector Development Program’s schemes from five thousand to sixteen hundred for betterment of the program. He said two thousand developmental schemes with zero progress have been removed from development program.

The Chief Minister said various mega projects of road construction and expansion are underway in Quetta, Zhob, Nokundi, Chaghi, Khuzdar, Hoshab, Awaran and Jaho districts.

He said more job opportunities will be provided to educated and skilled youth of the province during next fiscal year.