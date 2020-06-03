Share:

ATTOCK - There are 127 seats of lecturers lying vacant in 9 boys and 6 women colleges of the Attock district where hundreds of students are studying. A source of higher education revealed this while talking to this journalist. As per the source, in nine boys colleges, 103 seats of lecturers have been lying vacant since long which include three Arabic, three Biology, one Botony, 11 Chemistry, one Commerce, three Computer Science, seven Economics, three Education , five English, two Geography, one History, even Islamiat, nine Librarians, six Maths, one Persian , four Physical Education, seven Physics, six Pol Science, two Punjabi, one Sociology, six Statistics, six Urdu and one seat of Lecturer in Zoology is lying vacant while in six women colleges 24 seats of lecturers have been lying vacant against the sanctioned posts of 81 lecturers. The seats of lecturers which have been lying vacant include two lecturers in Computer Science, one Economics, two English, two History, two Islamiat, three Librararians, one Pak Studies, one Physical Education, one Physics, two Psychology, one Sociology, one Statistics and four seats of Lecturers in Urdu are lying vacant.

These vacant seats are hampering quality of education in government colleges and also increasing burden on the teaching faculty working in these colleges. The source however said that now Punjab government has sought details of the vacant seats of the lecturers from all the colleges across the Punjab and soon these vacant seats will be filled through Punjab Public Service Commission. If these seats are filled then not only standard of education will be improved but also educated youth will get job opportunities also.