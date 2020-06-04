Share:

LAHORE - A housing project has been inaugurated in Multan under the auspices of Citi Housing and those who book first plots will be given a discount of 50% in development charges.

The project has recently been inaugurated by the CEO of Citi Housing, Jareer Malik. On first come first served basis, plots of five marlas, ten marlas, one kanal and two kanals will be provided. In the first phase of the 300-acre housing scheme, parks, wide roads, zoo and other similar facilities are being provided.

According to the government’s policies, several cities are working side by side with the government in the current situation.

“A Dasterkhwan facility is also being provided to the poor where thousands of people are benefiting on a daily basis, said Omar Wajid,” Director, Citi Housing.

He said and added the Citi Housing Project is a beautiful addition to the beauty of the city of Multan.