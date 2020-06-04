Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of sister of Justice Mushir Alam Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court. They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).