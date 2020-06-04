Share:

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in relation to the Roshan Sindh programme corruption probe.

Earlier, NAB had said that security arrangements for the chief minister's visit had been made to ensure nothing untoward happened. NAB officials had earlier shared that they had recovered Rs298 million in the Sindh Roshan programme case.

The bureau has said in the past that some of the accused, Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Abdul Rashid Chana, Aslam Pervaiz Memon and Baldev have agreed to take a plea bargain.

The Sindh Roshan programme case is one of the many ones falling under the fake accounts case. It relates to the installation of solar-powered street lights allegedly on allegedly illegal contracts in various districts of Sindh.

The chief minister arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday evening for the hearing. The bureau had also summoned Murad a few months back in the same investigation but he did not appear.

Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah had also appeared before NAB in the same case and had pleaded not guilty to any corruption charge. It was Qaim Ali Shah's government that had approved the Sindh Roshan programme initiative.