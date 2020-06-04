Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is taking political revenge from party president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that PM Imran is so busy in vengeance that he has forgotten to place permanent emergency departments in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and polyclinic medical center.

Health minister should dispatch some ventilators to polyclinic for the relief of patients suffering from coronavirus, she advised.