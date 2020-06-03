Share:

Rawalpindi-Muree police have arrested three persons on charges of misbehaving with traffic wardens while impersonating military officers, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the accused with Police Chowky Sunny Bank while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, the traffic wardens and local police were checking the vehicles on a picket placed at KuldanaChowk when the police stopped a car and asked the riders to show their identities and registration book of the car. On this, a rider MuhajidHamza introduced himself as an officer of military but failed to turn up the official card. In the meanwhile, the riders started misbehaving with the police officers. Military Police were also called in on the occasion which shifted all the riders including Babar, Farooq and Zeeshan to police station. During investigation, carried out by Sub Inspector (SI) FaizanNadim, it was revealed that the four men are not employed with military and a case was registered against them, he said. SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin appreciated the efforts of the policemen and traffic wardens for netting the impersonators.

Meanwhile, Rawat police have arrested six proclaimed offenders during an action, he said. According to him, ASI Zia Butt, on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, have launched a special drive against the POs and managed to arrest the six men wanted by police in a case. All the accused were put behind the lock ups, he said. CPO appreciated the efforts of ASI Zia Butt. Similarly, City police held a man after filing a case against him on charges of doing a bogus call on police helpline Rescue 15. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Irfan.

According to him, the caller alerted police that he was being detained in a car showroom. Police responded to the call and found it bogus. On orders of SP RaiMazhar, the bogus caller was held.