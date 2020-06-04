Share:

ISLAMABAD - First ever Lahore based Pakistani company successfully got European Union “CE” certification for manufacturing most economical disposable international standard Face Shields specifically designed to protect doctors and paramedics treating the coronavirus patients across the country. Certificate reads as SPEL” the manufacturer has been assessed and found to comply with the EU PPE regulations for CE marking cat -1 and also meet application clauses for physical parameters,” said a press release issued here today. Features of light weight washable with soap and water full face protection shield includes comfortable to wear, non resistant to breathing and first level of defense against splashes and mist. It constitutes part of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment). It is made of transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources.