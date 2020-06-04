Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Wednesday, that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people’s trust in the national institutions has been restored.

He said in previous regime Pakistan Post was experiencing losses and nobody was willing to take its responsibility. He said that as PTI came into power and worked day and night to uplift this national asset and resultantly restored the confidence of the people.

Murad Saeed was addressing an inaugural function of an agreement between Pakistan Post and Habib Bank Limited on Digital Financial Services.

Referring to the steps taken for the betterment of Pakistan Post during his tenure, the minister said that due to timely steps, Pakistan Post had come out of the financial crisis and had become a profitable national service.

The minister stressed that after about six months, almost all the post offices of Pakistan Post would have adapted to the requirements of the digital age.

The Federal Minister for Communications further said that the more than a hundred thousand digital franchise post offices had also entered into the final stages and Pakistan Post had started working on setting up a logistics company as the institution was also weighing to step in the field of logistics.

Referring to the agreement reached between Pakistan Post and HBL, the minister said that the agreement reached between the two would be an important milestone in the field of financial inclusion. He said the poor people living in the rural areas of Pakistan would also get benefit from this program.

On this occasion, the President of Habib Bank Limited also gave a briefing about the benefits of this agreement via telephone call.