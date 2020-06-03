Share:

LAHORE-: The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) has requested the Chief Ministers of all the four provinces to allow the opening of snooker clubs so that the national players may practice and hone their skills for future international competition. The closure of snooker clubs was affecting the livelihood of thousands of players and support persons associated with the sport, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. “We could assure the Chief Ministers that the players would be observed defined SOPs,” it said. The PBSA said after nearly three months, it was impossible to survive and soon they would have to close their businesses, as they are already facing bankruptcy and in debt. “We hope a decision would be taken on the matter so that thousands involved in this business would be able to continue their life with dignity,” it added.