Punjab governor attends fundraising

dinner of Labard

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Fundraising dinner of Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled was held on Saturday. The event was attended by the prominent personalities including Punjab governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, LCCI president Malik Tahir Javaid, senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rashid, vice president Zeshan Khalil, Saeed Khan, Ahmer Malik, Mian Nusratudin, governing body members of LABARD and people from different walks of life. Fundraising dinner is a permanent feature of LABARD’s activities and it is held to generate funds for rehabilitation of the disabled. Governor Punjab said that bright future is the destiny of nations that look after the distressed segments of the society enabling them to play their part in economic building of the country. He expressed pleasure that Lahore businessmen are trying to ensure that all disabled children of the city are provided proper education and vocational training.

Governor said that Pakistan needs all helping hands to eradicate widespread poverty from the society. “One reason for our backwardness is that we have not encouraged our women to participate in economic activities,” he said, adding that similarly the physically handicapped are deprived from education and vocational training. He said organizations providing helping hand to the disabled are doing great service to the country. He praised the philanthropic spirit of businessmen.

EO’s global chairman visits Pakistan

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Global chairman of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) Brian Brault has visited Pakistan and interacted with members of the organisation to promote core values of EO. Chairman Middle East, Pakistan and Africa (MEPA) Region of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO), S M Imran received the visiting global chairman. EO Lahore hosted a dinner in his honour that was largely attended by the business community. He was taken to historical sites in the city of Chiniot, including the Umar Hayat Palace. He also visited Din College for Women there. Further, he witnessed the entrepreneurship potential of craftsmen in a remote city of Chiniot. Members of a proposed EO chapter in Islamabad city also called on the visiting chairman. Speaking on the occasion, Brian expressed his wonders over the level of negativity being spread around the world about Pakistan. “My impression about Pakistan is entirely different from what is being projected on the international media,” he stressed.

He said Pakistan is full of rich cultural heritage, people with warm hospitality and amazing entrepreneurship talent. The world should bank upon the entrepreneurial and human capital skills of Pakistan, he added.

Farmers advised to complete sugarcane cultivation by 15th

FAISALABAD (APP): The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start the cultivation of sugarcane crops and complete it by March 15 to get bumper yield. A spokesman for the agriculture extension department said here Saturday that farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting sugar requirements but it also helps the growers in mitigating their financial issues. Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said and added that more information could be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000. Meanwhile, the agriculture experts have advised the growers to cultivate approved Moong (green gram) varieties to gain maximum yield. A spokesman for the agriculture department said here Saturday that current month of March was the best suitable time for cultivation of Baharia Moong crop.

The growers should start Moong (green gram) cultivation immediately and complete it within the month by using approved varieties including NIAB Moong (Green gram) 2006, NIAB Moong (Green gram) 2011, Azri Moong (Green gram), etc, he added.

China to allow bond issuance to fund Belt & Road projects

BEIJING (APP): China will allow domestic and overseas companies to issue bonds via the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to fund projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, the country's securities regulator said. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said government-backed institutions in countries along the Belt and Road can also issue similar bonds in China, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Saturday. The initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa based on ancient land and maritime trade routes. Many of the projects under the program have so far been bankrolled by the Silk Road Fund, Chinese policy banks such as China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, and the China-initiated Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank. Foreign banks, including Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered, have also been seeking to champion their role in the initiative.

The issuing of bonds is one way of attracting additional funding. Seven companies have gained the CSRC's nod to issue the Belt and Road bonds worth 50 billion yuan (7.9 billion US dollars) through the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, and four of them have issued 3.5 billion yuan worth of bonds, according to CSRC.