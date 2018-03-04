SHIKARPUR - Four people were killed and two injured when two rival groups of Teghani and Bijarani tribes exchanged fire in Khanpur Tehsil on Saturday.

According to police, a villager identified as Asghar Ali (19), Muhammad Salih Teghani, Ghulam Hussain aka Pakhi Teghani and Gul Hassan Teghani were killed in the incident. Ghulam Sarwar and Arbab Ali Teghani sustained bullet wounds when they opened fire on each other in the katcha area.

Police official Umar Tufail said the Sindh government had announced Rs500,000 million head money on Salih Teghani and he was wanted to police in several cases. Area police shifted the body of Asghar Ali Bijarani to taluka hospital and then handed it over to his relatives after an autopsy. Other three bodies had not been sent to the hospital until Saturday evening when this report was filed. The motive for the incident was said to be an old dispute between the groups over cattle theft and occupation of agricultural land. Neither an FIR was registered nor arrest was made until Saturday evening.