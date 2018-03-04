SARGODHA-All requisite arrangements have been completed to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of the by-poll to PP-30 being held here on Monday (today).

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, District Returning Officer Muhammad Nadeem Zubair informed that army will be deployed in and outside 19 most sensitive polling stations to avert any unpleasant incident during polling. He said that there are a total of 173,919 registered voters including 75,774 female in the constituency. He said the ECP has set up 137 polling stations and 417 polling booths for the polling, which will be continued from 8am till 5pm.

"Special security measures have adopted at 19 sensitive polling stations where walk-through-gates, CCTV cameras and extra-deployment have been made," he pointed out, adding that Election Commission has set up a special cell which will monitor the entire proceedings.

According to the polling plan, 137 presiding officers along with 417 assistant presiding officers and 834 polling officers would perform their duty during the by-election.

There are four candidates contesting the by-election but a tough contest is expected between the PML-N-backed candidate and the PTI candidate.

A foolproof security plan has been devised for the by-poll to ensure peace and tranquillity. A total of seven DSP, 127 SHO, 280 Inspectors and sub-inspectors besides 1008 other police officials, Qaumi Razakars and civil defence activists have been deployed at polling stations.

Most sensitive polling station of A category include Kotmomin-9 and in Phularwan-5 while 5 polling station B category are Kotmomin where army, elite force and Muhafiz squad will perform duty.

The Election Commission has issued passes to 30 observers, 50 journalists and TV channels besides local journalists will be allowed to cover the polling for the by-election.

Similarly, a control room has been set up at the DPO office under the supervision of DSP (legal) Qasim Hayat and such cell has been set up at Islamabad which will maintain its liaison directly with presiding officers of each polling station. Seven squads of reserve police including one of lady constables from Sargodha division have also been called for the by-poll.

SHOW CAUSE NOTICE

Meanwhile, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz submitted apology to returning officer PP-30 Sargodha III in response to a show cause issued by the ECP for violation of the code of conduct. He submitted the apology through DBA president Sardar Ansar Baloch, contending that he attended condolence reference and accompanied his leader Nawaz Sharif and never violated any election rule. Returning officer referred his written statement to ECP for further action. The ECP can initiate proceedings against the state minister under section 10,167 and 170 of election rules.