ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police arrested 1,748 outlaws during the last two months and recovered looted items worth more than Rs175.4 million from them.

According to police officials, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar had given guidelines to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed for effective output in curbing the crime. The DIG (Operations) directed all the police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest. Following his directions, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success, the officials added.

Owing these efforts, 75 robbery cases were traced and 143 accused were arrested besides recovery of the looted items worth Rs12.5 million from them including cash, gold ornaments and cell phones. The police also nabbed 164 culprits involved in 106 cases of street crime and theft and recovered looted items worth Rs58.1 million from them. As many as 100 persons were held for their involvement in car lifting, tampering of vehicles and motor cycle theft. The police recovered 70 stolen vehicles as well as 41 motorcycles worth around Rs104.7 million from them.

During the same period, the police also arrested 380 absconders including 180 proclaimed offenders who were wanted to the police in crime cases of heinous nature including murder, attempt to murder and robbery. In all, 325 persons were held for their involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities. A total of 119.274 kilogram hashish, 10.564 kilogram heroin, 1.310 kilogram opium, 958 gram ice, 15 gram cocaine and 3159 wine bottle were recovered from them.

Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed 6 persons after registering 4 cases against them. A total of 5.15 kilogram hashish and 325 gram heroin were also recovered from them.

As many as 183 persons were held for having illegal weapons while 13 Kalashnikovs/rifles, six guns/carbines, 148 pistols, 801 rounds and eight daggers were recovered from them. Five blind murders cases were also traced during the last two months besides arrest of 12 persons involved in these cases.

The police arrested 44 gamblers and recovered stake money and other items from them. A special campaign was launched against professional alms seekers and police held 1,815 beggars while 76 suspects were held during 14 combing as well as search operations conducted by Islamabad police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies. As many as 48 habitual culprits were nabbed during the same period while 32 persons were held red-handed when they were planning for robbery. The police also nabbed four foreigners under the Foreigners Act for residing illegally in the country.

Thirty-three culprits were nabbed for their involvement in aerial firing while 15 persons were nabbed for involvement in ‘sheesha’ smoking. One culprit was apprehended having fake currency of with denomination of Rs58,000.

During the same period, two extortionists, 44 persons for selling petroleum products illegally, 92 for involvement in immoral activities and five persons for selling unhygienic food were also held. Police also arrested 152 persons under section 188.

Cases have been registered against these accused at various police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that Islamabad police is committed to eradicate crime from the city. He appealed to citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any such activity s around them.

He said that activities of criminal’s elements would not be tolerated and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.