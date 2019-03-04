Share:

The world is now witnessing the anti-Pakistan war syndrome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he is trying to use his own war doctrine to achieve his political targets to win his elections. His war syndrome is not for the protection of territorial borders of India but to increase his numerical numbers to ensure to come back in power once again with the misuse of RSS and self-created escalation on the LOC.

One wants to know as to why Modi is full of violence and what drove him in his life to develop so much grudge against humanity, Pakistan and especially against Muslims. People are inquisitive as to how gradually Young Modi got sucked to the ideology of RSS and turned to be a hard-core member of the terrorist organisation, which even killed their own leader Mahatma Gandhi.

It is worth mentioning that his assassin Nathuram Vinayak Godse, was a member of the political party the “Hindu Mahasabha” and a past member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Godse had planned the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in collaboration with Narayan Apte and six others. Godse during the trial revealed that he assassinated Mahatma Gandhi due to his complacency towards Muslims; blamed him for the sufferings of Partition, and generally criticised his subjectivism and pretension to a monopoly of the truth.” and why agreed to give the share of cash to Pakistan.

Narendra Modi was associated with RSS from the age of eight years. He started an active role in RSS in 1971 when he physically supported Mukti bahini along with RSS in the separation of East Pakistan.

He along with RSS has a long history against Pakistan and his fellow Indian Muslims.

Let us review his personal life to understand his isolated and vengeful life history. He got married in 1968 with Jashodaben Chimanlal Modi. It was an arranged marriage and mainly it was planned by his mother to develop his interest towards the home and the blood relations. By this time Narendra Modi was amply attracted towards the Saffron Ideology. With his interaction with the RSS, he remained out of home for longer durations. He decided to say goodbye to his family and joined to support Mukti Bahini.

The marriage could not restrict him from persuading his advances with the saffron ideology. The couple lived together for only three months and then he moved out to travel across India and his life as militant took him away from the normal life.

His wife & mother were disappointed with his highly unusual conduct like an abnormal man.

The wife decides to study further & she completed her matriculation and started teaching in a school.

She is a government pensioner now but she lost her normal life because of Modi‘s interest in RSS.

Narendra Modi was finally assigned to BJP in 1985 by the high command of RSS. He rose to the position of General Secretary in 2001.

In the same year, Narendra Modi was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In February 2002, two years before 14th General elections in India, a historic unfortunate religious bloodshed known as Gujarat riots broke out.

59 Hindu pilgrims while returning from Ajodhya were burnt to the ashes. The responsibility was placed on the Muslim community in Gujarat, resultantly; heavy brutalities were carried out against the Muslims. A train was burnt in a fire at Godhra, Gujarat; killing more than 1,000 people amongst whom 729 were Muslims. Narendra Modi the then Chief Minister of Gujrat was accused of initiating the violence against Muslims amid to win the elections but he was given a clean chit and evidence was also suppressed by the local police.

He was criticised for its handling, however, Supreme Court appointed a Special Investigation Team, which under RSS pressure avoided to place evidence on record & hence the proceedings against him were dropped.

Here are some brutalities of RSS against Muslims:

RSS leaders have always carried an intolerant and aggressive stance against people of other faiths especially the Muslims. Its activities since its inception in 1925 have shown its monolithic extremist mindset which is being followed by PM Modi even now. The major acts of terrorism by RSS are the Murder of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse, Beating of Muslim youth by Bajrang Dal activists over talking to a Hindu girl, the demolition of the Babri Masjid by RSS, BJP, Shiv Sena and VHP activists, the Gujarat riots against Muslims, Bombing of the Samjhauta Express, killing of Muslims for eating beef and Malegaon, Ajmer and Mecca blasts.

RSS planned Pakistan Samjhauta Express Attacks on 18th Feb 2007 that killed 68 Pakistanis. A Hindu extremist leader Swami Aseem Anand, a leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who had strong ties with Modi’s BJP confessed to having been a part of the incident. He also confessed in the court that several RSS preachers and Sang activists were directly involved in planning, funding and executing

Samjhauta Express, Ajmer, Malegaon, and Mecca Masjid blasts. He even said that General Joginder Jaswant Singh is “with us”. (Gen J J Singh was former Army Chief till Sept. 2007). Not only this but Indian Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit was also found evidently involved in 2008 blast in the Muslim-majority Malegaon town in Nasik district of Maharashtra and was also linked to the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack. In fact, it was a state-sponsored act of terrorism which was ignored by UNO and the International community.

The involvement of RSS extremist in the said attacks was identified by Chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad Mr. Hemant Karkare who discovered Lt.Col. Srikant Purohit had got 60 kg of RDX explosive from government supplies for use in the terrorist attack on the Samjhauta Express train. He supervised the entire operation through RSS &RAW operators

The then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, and BJP Prime Ministerial candidate, L.K.Advani accused Karkare of traitor and it’s a charge that in India carries a death penalty. And unfortunately RAW eliminated him Mr. Karkare during Mumbai attacks on 27th November 2008. In fact, it is yet another proof that RAW planed Bombay attack and elimination of Mr. Karakare was part of the Indian RAW sting terrorist operation of Bombay.

The writer is Chairman of think tank “global eye” & former Interior Minister of Pakistan.rmalik1212@gmail .com@GlobalEye_GSA

