An Accountability Court on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique till March 19 in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

Accountability Court judge Syed Najmul Hasan had presided over the hearing of the case in which the Khawaja brothers have been accused of embezzling nearly Rs2 billion.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed around the court to prevent party workers from disrupting law and order situation.

Meanwhile, defence counsel of Khawaja brothers angrily complained against the NAB for causing disruption in security management during the case hearings.

The court remarked that superintendent of police (SP) of headquarter has been summoned and the matter would be resolved.

On February 16, the court had extended their judicial remand till March 4.

In all previous hearings, the defence counsel had repeatedly maintained before the court that the details of banking transactions of the last ten years had been handed over to the NAB.

However, NAB’s prosecutor had informed the court that according to records of the Paragon Housing Society an amount of Rs2 billion was transferred to sons of Salman Rafique and Nadim Zia, and 20 plots were owned by the Khawaja brothers.

On December 11, 2018, they were detained by the NAB after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their bail plea.

The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed the housing society’s fraud.