Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned a consultative meeting today (Monday) over escalating tensions with India.

Sources said the consultative meeting is scheduled to take place at 3pm. Former foreign secretaries and diplomats will attend the meeting.

Escalating tensions and Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) will be discussed during the meeting, sources added.

The meeting will discuss contacting the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other forums and friendly countries as well, the sources further said.

A day earlier, the foreign minister said that the Narendra Modi government put Kashmir on the agendas of international forums - a development always avoided by the previous Indian governments.

The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Russia, China and Turkey want to deescalate the border tensions between Pakistan and India, Qureshi said. "A small section of the Indian government for their political ambitions desire to put the region in war," he added.

Qureshi said that Saudi Foreign Minister will visit Pakistan after his visit to India - but added that there are reports emerging that his visit has been postponed for an indefinite period.