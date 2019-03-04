Share:

JERUSALEM (AA) mIsraeli jet struck a military post belonging to Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the military said late Saturday.

It said an Israeli jet struck a military position belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip in response to an attack.

Palestine Health Minister has yet to provide details about injuries or death tolls. There was also no comment from Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli statement.

Tension has been high near the Gaza-Israel fence amid ongoing rallies by Palestinian demonstrators to demand the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine. The rallies are also aimed at breaking the decade-long Israeli/Egyptian siege of the Gaza Strip.

Since the Gaza rallies began on Mar. 30, scores of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire.