Share:

LAHORE : The Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore Ranking Tennis Championship will roll into action today (Monday) here at the PLTA courts.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary and Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has said that players from across the Punjab will be seen in action during the ranking event and top performers will be rewarded with prizes and trophies in the end.

Malik said that for the development and encouragement of junior players, eight categories have been announced for PC Lahore Ranking Tennis Championship which include men’s singles, ladies singles, boys u-18, boys u-16, boys u-14, boys/girls u-12, boys/girls u-10, boys/girls u-8 and boys/girls u-6.

He added the opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on March 5 at 4pm. Pearl Continental Lahore General Manager Roy A Kappenberger will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest. The final matches of the event will be played on March 9 at 2:00 pm at PLTA courts.

National Throwball C’ship from 12th

ISLAMABAD : National men and women Throwball Championship will commence from March 12 under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) in collaboration with KP Throwball Association in Peshawar.

Talking to The Nation, PTF Secretary Maqbool Arain said that invitation letters have been sent to 22 affiliated units for confirmation before March 10. He said Arshad Hussain has been appointed as organising secretary for the championship while the managers meeting will be held on March 11 at 5:00pm, in which draws will be announced and rules/regulations of the championship will also be revealed.

The final matches will be played on March 15 while coaching course will be held on March 13 and the general council meeting of the Pakistan Throwball Federation will be held on March 14 under the chairmanship of President Tahir Naveed.