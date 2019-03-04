Share:

PESHAWAR : Tahafuz-e-Pakistan took out a rally in support of Pak army and against Indian aggression and vowed that they will fight side by side with armed forces if a war was imposed.

The rally was taken out from Hashtnagri Chowk and culminated in front of Peshawar Press Club after passing through different routes. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against Indian government, and in favour of Kashmiri people and Pak Army. They also showered rose petals on Pak army jawans in cantonment area during the rally which was attended by people from different walks of life.

Praising Pak army and PAF for timely responding to Indian attack, they said that India must remember that Pakistan is a sovereign state and its people are united to respond to Indian aggression in the same tone.

They said that Pakistan had come into being after a long struggle and a lot of sacrifices.