Samjhota Express train service between Pakistan and India resumed operations today (Monday).

The Samjhota Express with 195 passengers on-board departed Lahore for Attari this morning.

On Thursday, the Foreign Office had announced the suspension of Samjhota Express in view of the prevailing tensions with India.

The Foreign Office had further said that Samjhota Express will resume its operations as soon as the security situation improves between the two countries. The train service runs twice a week (Monday and Thursday) from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.