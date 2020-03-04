Share:

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has said the federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to contain the coronavirus.

Talking to the media persons in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said the situation is not that serious to close down the educational institutions in the federal capital.

He said it is because of our efforts that the virus has not spread in Pakistan the way it hit some other countries. He said the people should take necessary precautionary measures to stay safe.

The Special Assistant said we are in constant touch with our students in China and they are being fully taken care of with the help of China.