Sheikhupura-Besides looting cash and valuables worth thousands of rupees, three armed dacoits gang-raped two wives of a businessman Javed in Madina Town area of city Nankana Sahib in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accused after scaling the boundary wall sneaked into victim Javed’s house and locked up the family in a room.

After collecting valuables, the outlaws raped two wives of the businessman on gunpoint.

The city police following the direction of DPO Ismail Kaharak, chased dacoits. After exchange of fire, one of the dacoits sustained injuries and was arrested by the police.

The two other accused escaped under the cover of darkness.

The DPO Nankana, on contact, said that all out efforts would be made to maintain law and order in the district and two other dacoits would soon be arrested.

Meanwhile, three labourers sustained injuries after being buried under the debris of a wall on Jhandiala Road in Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

Reportedly, victims Arshad, Ghafoor and Younas were constructing wall of the well which suddenly collapsed.

As a result all the three labourers buried under the rubble and got serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to local DHQ hospital Sheikupura where condition of Ghafoor was stated to be serious.

B Division police have started investigation.