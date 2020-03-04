Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Acting Punjab Governor Ch Parvez Elahi at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

Both the leaders consulted Punjab Assembly’s proposed 9th March session agenda and exchanged views about legislation.

Acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi said that as a result of government measures prices of essential articles had started decreasing. In federation and Punjab the ally governments would take all possible measures for providing relief to the people, all opposition should help the government in peoples’ welfare projects.

He said the Muslims genocide in India and occupied Kashmir and oppression are condemnable and shameful, reaction of Iran and other countries of the world against Indian Government’s measures is important. International community should stop Modi Government from committing atrocities on Muslims living in India and occupied Kashmir.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that after Gujarat, Narendra Modi was writing new history of oppression in Delhi, Pakistan Government is fully exposing Indian atrocities and international community should also take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat also consulted Ch Parvez Elahi over discussion in the House about Orange Line fare. He said that during the session, all parties input would be welcomed about Orange Line fare and heard all political parties’ suggestions with open heart.