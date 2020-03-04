Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday turned down a plea of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah to restrain the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking any coercive measures against him in an inquiry initiated against him in assets beyond means case.

However, the divisional bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi restrained NAB from illegal harassment of petitioner Sanaullah and issued notice to NAB which sought para-wise comments.

The former law minister had challenged NAB’s inquiry in LHC which questioned the investigation of acquiring assets by two departments under two different allegations.

In his petition, Sanaullah claimed that all the assets which are owned by him, his family members and other relatives have allegedly been found to have been acquired through narcotics trade. A challan has since been submitted and the proceedings are pending before the ‘Special Court’ constituted under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997.

But another inquiry by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been started on the same assets under the allegation of having been acquired through corruption or corrupt practices which is tantamount to the mockery of the law.

He prayed upon the court that assumption of jurisdiction, issuance of impugned call up notices and proceedings in pursuance thereof be kindly declared as mala-fide, illegal and without lawful authority and the same be quashed.