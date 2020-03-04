TAKHT BHAI - Mardan Police have arrested 334 proclaimed offenders along with 65 abettors and also recovered weapons and ammunition during a campaign against outlaws in the month of February.
On the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Khan, the police conducted search and strike operations in all the three tehsils of the district during February and recovered 32 Kalashnikovs, 16 Kalakovs, 15 rifles, 39 guns, 603 pistols, 60 dynamites, 50 detonators, 600 safety fuses and 9503 bullets of different bores.
In drugs recovery, the police seized 289kg charas, 8,796 grams heroin, 5,573 grams ice, and 87 litters wine and booked the culprits in the cases.
Also in the month, the anti-car lifting cell of Mardan police recovered 10 stolen vehicles in various parts of the district. Speaking to journalists, DPO Sajjad Khan said under the proactive policing plan, the police force had been directed to go after criminals and stop crimes while under preventive policing, the police were trying to prevent activities that can lead to crimes.