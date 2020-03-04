Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop ‘misleading the nation’ on the issue of departure of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif abroad.

“Imran Khan should not mislead the nation by making hue and cry. He (PM) has himself sent Nawaz Sharif abroad by giving NRO”, he said while talking to the media after meeting with a delegation of civil society representatives at the residence of Dr Khalid Javaid Jan on Tuesday. Ex-PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and Ch Manzoor Ahmed were also present.

Bilawal raised the question that why Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country if he was a criminal. He said that Imran Khan was not interested in eliminating corruption but continuing his rule as a puppet.

To a question about statement PTM MNA Ali Wazir, he denied knowing the exact contents.

“I have not heard his statement. But asking other country to attack Pakistan is condemnable. We want action against havens of terrorists whether in Rawalpindi or FATA but by the State and not any other country”, he said.

He recalled that the PPP had been criticizing the PML-N for wrong policies and failing to give due respect and time to the Parliament.

“We are criticizing the present regime for the same reasons”, he said, adding, that the PPP desired taking all parties on board to raise a strong voice against incompetent and incapable Imran Khan led government.

He said that PPP did not want Imran Khan to commit suicide as per his own words but renegotiate with the IMF to get rid of anti-masses conditions.

About his reservations on the US-Taliban agreement, he asked that who represented the people in the talks – Trump or Taliban.

He said that peace could be expected only from an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned dialogue.

He said that the agreement should be for peace and not for victory of Donald Trump in the US elections.

To a query about health of former President Asif Ali Zardari, he said that his condition deteriorated during detention.

“He (Zardari) is getting treatment in Karachi. He will resume politics after complete recovery”, he said.

He accused the government of squeezing space for civil society.

He said that the Prime Minister has lost the opportunity of getting strength by engaging civil society.

“Role of civil society during dictatorships as well as democratic setups had been crucial. Instead of giving due importance, the present government has shrunk space for the civil society”, he said.

The regulatory framework prepared overnight for local and International NGOs shut the doors of financial aid, he said.

He said that the approach of controlling each and every thing has caused damage to country. He said that criticism should not be taken as treason.

He vowed to make efforts for changing the paradigm and reconnecting with the civil society for better results.