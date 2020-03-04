Share:

A six-member delegation headed by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General’s representative on Kashmir and Assistant Secretary General Yousaf Bin Muhammad Al-Zabeay on Wednesday has visited Line of Control (LoC) for getting first-hand knowledge about the loss of lives and property caused by indiscriminate firing of the Indian forces.

According to details, the delegation was given briefing over the latest situation at LoC in Chakothi. The authorities have also informed the OIC members about escalating tensions in occupied Kashmir due to Indian government’s continuous human right violations.

The OIC delegation is visiting Pakistan from March 2 to March 6 2020.

The special envoy Al-Zabeay’s visit is of particular significance in the backdrop of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and the strong message on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute contained in the Resolutions and Communiqués of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and Summit meetings, the foreign office of Pakistan in its press release stated.

The OIC has extended its steadfast support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination. The Organization has a dedicated Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir since 1994.

Since 5 August 2019, the OIC has remained actively seized of the deteriorating situation in IOJ&K. The OIC and its human rights body, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), have issued several statements condemning India’s actions and reiterating their principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has met twice since 5 August 2019.

The Communiqué issued by the Contact Group’s meeting in New York at the Ministerial level reflected OIC’s strong commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Under its Standing Mechanism to monitor human rights situation in IOJ&K, the IPHRC also held an unprecedented ‘Open Discussion’ on the worsening situation in IOJ&K in November 2019.

The Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan value OIC’s role in espousing the cause of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level.