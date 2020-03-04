Share:

LAHORE - The Pearl Continental Lahore Junior National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 commenced here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

Pearl Continental Lahore General Manager Roy Alberto Kappenberger was the chief guest at the opening ceremony and inaugurated the tournament. A large number of players are participating in the mega event from all over the country. On the opening day, the Punjab Tennis Academy was bustled with the presence of large number of players and their parents. Total 25 matches were played on the opening day in the boys U-18, boys U-16, boys U-14 and boys/girls U-12 categories.

In U-18 first round, Faizan Fayyaz outclassed Abdullah Anjum 6-0, 6-1, Abdul Hanan Khan overpowered Sherhan Salim 6-1, 6-0, Farman Shakeel defeated Sameer Ahmad 6-3, 6-2, Hamza Jawad outscored Ahtesham Arif 6-3, 6-0, Tauheed Awais beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2, 6-3, Ifham Rana thumped Ahmad Amir 6-3, 6-0 and Jabir Ali, the title winner of the last tournament, toppled Zain Ul Abideen 6-2, 6-1.

In the U-16 first round, Yahya Musa Luni beat Shehryar Anees 4-6, 6-0, 10-8, Bilal Asim thrashed Moavia Butt 6-0, 6-0, Hamza Jawad beat Ahmad Nael 6-4, 6-2, Abdul Hanan khan defeated Shahzaib Zahid 6-3, 6-3, Farman Shakeel beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-1, Tauheed Awais outperformed Arman Kamran 6-1, 6-2, Asad Zaman routed Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2, 6-2 and Ahtesham Arif trounced Ali Haroon Sheikh 6-1, 6-1.

In U-14 first round, Ahmad Nael thumped Muneeb Majeed 4-0, 4-1, Haider Ali Rizwan outplayed Shehryar Anees and Hussnain Ali Rizwan defeated Yahya Musa Luni 5-3, 4-0. Today (Wednesday), the quarterfinals of U-18, U-16, U-14 and pre-quarterfinals of U-1-12 and U-10 will be played.