HAFIZABAD-A 25-year-old villager of Jorianwala village who had returned from Iran a few days ago has been admitted in the isolation ward in Rural Health Centre Kassoki for monitoring and proper screening.

According to official source, he had proceeded to Iran for pilgrimage and returned through Taftan Border (Quetta) about a fortnight. He was admitted yesterday in RHC Kassoki for strict monitoring.

According to directive of the provincial government, data of all those who had proceeded to Iran for pilgrimage have been collected and after their return they would be admitted in the isolation wards for proper screening and monitoring. Meanwhile, isolation wards have been established at all RHCs and hospitals in the district.

Three women die in Motorway mishaps

Three women including two lady teachers were killed on-the-spot while seven others seriously injured in two road mishaps on Motorway.

According to Motorway Police, Amjad Ali along with his wife Pathani Bibi and 9-year-old daughter Miskeen Bibi was on way to Faisalabad on a car. When he reached near Fattike village the vehicle overturned due to overspeeding as a result of which Pathani Bibi died on-the-spot while Amjad Ali and Miskeen Bibi sustained critical wounds and were shifted to the hospital.

In another mishap, Saadia Fiaz and Ayesha, teachers at Government Safia Ramzan Special Education Centre Pindi Bhattian, were on way to Pindi Bhattian in a van when a speeding bus hit the rear portion of the van. As a result of which Saadia and Ayesha were killed-on-the spot while five others were seriously injured.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital. The police have registered cases and are investigating.