MULTAN - The ruling PML-N and Awaam Raaj Party (ARP) have locked horns on the issue of holding public meeting on same date and same venue at Qila Qasim Bagh, Multan.

ARP chief Jamshed Dasti warned on Thursday that the deputy commissioner would be responsible for the bloodshed if his party was not allowed to hold the event.

Both the parties have announced their public meetings for May 11 at Qila Qasim Bagh and the leaders from either sides claimed that they had announced their meetings first. Meanwhile, Jamshed Dasti has filed a writ petition in the LHC Multan Bench to get permission for holding public meeting at Qila Qasim Bagh on May 11 and the hearing of the petition will be held on Friday (today).

Talking to the media, Jamshed Dasti said that he had moved the court and he was hopeful that the court would give him justice on the issue of May 11 public meeting. He said that he was innocent but he was sent to jail, adding that now it was Nawaz Sharif’s turn to go to jail. “Multan is Madinatul Aulia and those who amended Khatm-e-Nubuwwat law have no right to hold public meeting here,” he declared. He said that he had accepted challenge to gather one lac people at Qila Qasim Bagh.

He claimed that initially he sent an application to Multan administration to get permission for holding public meeting on May 4 but the PML-N sent an application for the same date. “When we changed the date and announce May 11, the N people also changed date and announced a public meeting on May 11. We condemn these cheap tactics,” he added. He alleged the district administration of Multan spoke the language of ruling party which forced him to move the court. He warned that if he was not allowed to hold meeting, there would be a big bloodshed in Multan.

Dasti declared that his May 11 public meeting would prove the launching of movement for Saraiki province. He lashed out at Nawab of Bahawalpur and said that he was doing drama of Bahawalpur province just ahead of elections. He said that the president of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed and President Saraiki Party Allah Nawaz Wains would attend his meeting while he would also invite Shah Mahmood since he was sincere to the cause. He said that he did not need any security as his workers would take security arrangements.

He said that Nawaz Sharif talked against judiciary, army, NAB and all other institutions. “He (Sharif) should be tried under Article 6 and hanged,” he demanded. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif had bought land in Israel and he would soon flee to Israel.