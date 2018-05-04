Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan needs to take more efforts to counter its negative image portrayed in many countries and to promote a real picture to successfully sell its huge economic potential in the world.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan's perception is generally negative" observed Consul General of Switzerland in Karachi, Philippe Crevoisier while talking to APP at a ceremony here on Thursday. Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikazu Isomura, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi were also present.

The Swiss Consul General also said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a big opportunity for Pakistan to build its soft image and boost its economy by attracting more foreign investment in various sectors. It would help Pakistan to increase its trade with the existing trade partner countries along with exploring new potential markets in the world for exports and imports.

He said Pakistan had big potential but Swiss and Pakistan trade was not enough. Certain policy and logistics measures were required to increase it. Big Swiss companies were doing business in Pakistan.

However, SMEs were hesitant. China was making big investment under CPEC in different sectors and this would change business environment in Pakistan. This would also increase Swiss trade with Pakistan, he said.

"I believe, the scenario will change after CPEC is executed," he remarked adding that during last fiscal year Swiss-Pak bilateral trade was dollars 520 million and was in favor of Switzerland -- $ 374 million worth were Swiss exports and $ 146 million imports from Pakistan. The major Swiss export goods were chemicals, pharmaceuticals and watches. Imports from Pakistan were textile and leather products and agro-food.

He recalled that over last one and a half year stay as Consul General in Karachi, law and order had very much improved. Things were improving the over time.