ATTOCK/Lahore - Three people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a government bus was hit by a suicide bomber in Attock on Thursday.

Initial reports suggested a man riding a motorcycle first opened fire on the bus carrying employees, before detonating his explosives, in the Dhok Gama area of the city.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Ashfaq, the attacker opened fire on the bus as it slowed down at a speedbreaker on Basal Road. When the driver of the bus disembarked and attempted to overpower the attacker with the help of a passer-by, the bomber blew himself up, killing himself, the driver and the passerby identified as Habibur Rehman. The bus was heavily damaged in the powerful blast.

However, security officials later said that a vehicle-borne IED had been used in the attack that left one dead and more than a dozen injured.

Dr Ashfaq said the dead bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock.

The Dhok Gama area is located three kilometres away from Attock City. Driver of the bus was identified as Muhammad Akram Niazi. The injured included 10 employees on board the bus and three pedestrians. Two women and a babygirl were among the injured.

No group or individual has claimed the responsibility for the attack as yet.

Soon after the incident the law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the area. Names of the injured are Gul Zareen, Bagh Zareen, Hanif Khan, Muhammad Saeed, Nazakat, Shoaib, Obaid, Ehsan Ali, Hussain, Iftikhar and three pedestrians Muqrab Bibi, Musarat Bibi and a minor Minahil. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Hayat who visited the hospital told reporters that three of the injured were in serious condition. They were shifted to Rawalpindi. As per an eye witness Shah, the bomber, riding a motorbike, first started firing at the mini bus and then after hitting the minibus blew himself up.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Punjab Police Capt(r) Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday ordered a high security alert in the province after alleged suicide attack on official vehicle in Attock. IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, DPOs and CPOs to tighten security in their respective regions. He emphasised upon increasing security of sensitive places educational institutions worship places and markets. He also ordered officers to conduct search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations. The top cop said that lives and properties of public should be secured by strict checking and monitoring. He directed officers to ensure high security alert by taking all possible steps in the wake of suicide attack. He added that police personnel and officers deployed over sensitive places should strictly follow the devised SOPs with respect to safety measures.

PUNJAB CM CONDEMNS SUICIDE ATTACK

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned suicide attack near employees’ vehicle in Attock.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over deaths and paid rich tributes to the persons who embraced martyrdom.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

The chief minister also sought a report from the DPO Attock.