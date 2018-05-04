Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan have the same kind of politics.

“Both are just sloganeering and doing nothing for people of Sindh and KP,” he said while talking to Sherazi brothers of Sindh in a meeting here Thursday.

Shehbaz said: “The political agenda of PML-N is public service and national prosperity for which the party made utmost efforts whenever came to power.”

Sherazi Brothers praised Shehbaz for public welfare and development of Punjab. They praised Shehbaz Sharif for making Lahore and other parts of the province a role model for other provinces, saying: “People in Sindh immensely laud you and your active team for taking remarkable steps for the betterment of Punjab people.”

The CM said: “Public service and national development has always been my core mission and new record of public service has been set whenever Almighty Allah has accorded an opportunity. Our past and present is filled with the wonderful steps taken for the wellbeing of the people.”

On the other side, he added that the people who has been harping on change mantra have done nothing.

He continued: “Zardari and Niazi have limited their politics to raise slogans and wasting the time of the people. Heaps of filth and garbage, broken down buses and dilapidated roads in Karachi are enough to show the poor performance of Zardari Sahib.”

He vowed to develop Karachi and other parts of Sindh if he comes to power for another term.

“The PML-N government has speedily moved forward the public welfare agenda without bothering political opponents.

Torture on woman noticed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of torture on a woman in Railway Colony of Faisalabad and has sought a report from the CPO.

He directed legal action be initiated against the criminal and the persons responsible for torture should be immediately arrested after registration of case.

A report should be presented within 48 hours after holding the comprehensive investigations, he further said.

Separately, a delegation of foreign investors led by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman of AKD Group called on Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistani economy is progressing rapidly adding that growth rate has remained 5.75 percent during the current fiscal year. Due to solid economic policies of the government, investors’ trust has been increased as Pakistan is the best market for investment and foreign investors should take full benefit of such wonderful opportunities.

He said that incidents of terrorism have been sufficiently decreased during the present government and peace has been restored in Karachi. He said that CPEC has created tremendous opportunities and the investors should come forward to reap the benefits. Shehbaz Sharif said that a new history has been written in Pakistan by completing the energy projects in a record period of time. He added that three gas-based electricity generation projects have been installed and Punjab government is also setting up another 1260 megawatt gas-based plant. We have completed projects with transparency, speed and high-quality, he maintained.

The foreign investors said that Pakistan is the best country with regard to investment and the emerging market is very attractive for the investors. You have provided conducive atmosphere for investment by employing your vision and hard work, they further said. Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Sheikh Allauddin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Spokesman Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and others were present on the occasion.