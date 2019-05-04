Share:

An influential landlord along with his accomplices strangled to death a poor cattle grazer, brutally tortured and injured his daughter here on Saturday.

According to details, the incident took place in Domki area of Satellite Town Jhang, where an exchange of hot words took place between a poor cattle grazer and an influential landlord over cattle dispute.

The verbal clash turned violent after which the accused along with his accomplices strangled to death the poor grazer and critically injured his daughter by subjected her torturing brutally.

The body and injured were shifted to hospice for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.