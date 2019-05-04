Share:

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said on Friday that owing to criminal negligence of the past governments land grabbers established slums in awkward way and now residents of these katchi abadies were suffering due to the situation prevails there.

Had cooperative housing societies were developed under a plan, these would have added to beauty of the city and saved it from further problems.

He said this while speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the Sindh High Court Cooperative Housing Society held in Ahsanabad on Friday.

Chairman of society Allah Bachayo and secretary were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi said this is good to see that this land saved from grabbers and 600 citizens getting plots there legally where they would build their homes. He said that it is unfortunate that half of the city population lives in katchi abadies where no utility service could be provided or any planning made. Had past governments made proper planning for such localities the city would not have these problems now.

He said that the removal of encroachments was under the directive of the Supreme Court and work will continue in Ramazan as well.

He thanked the chief minister Sindh for approving the beautification plan of beautification plan of Nehr-e-Khyam and surrounding area for which he worked for pasts two and half year to make it a beautiful recreation place.