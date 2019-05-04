Share:

LAHORE : NAB has summoned former Punjab chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in connection with probe into Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). NAB has issued notice to Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on May 13. Shehbaz has been directed to appear before it in person to record his statement in LWMC inquiry. It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif is in London at present in connection with his treatment. Multiple rumours are in the air that he will not return to Pakistan. He is opposition leader in National Assembly and he is holding the office of chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and parliamentary leader of PML-N in NA. However PML-N parliamentary party has appointed Rana Tanvir Hussain as chairman PAC in place of Shrhbaz Sharif and Khwaja Asif as PML-N parliamentary leader in NA.