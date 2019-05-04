Share:

LAHORE : Spokesman for chief minister Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Nawaz Sharif did not avail all those medical facilities which were offered by Punjab government to him as his motive was not to get medical treatment but to escape from the country. In a statement issued on Friday, Gill said no serious initiative was taken by the Sharif family during the six weeks of bail period of Nawaz Sharif. He said that Punjab government had shown more concern regarding Nawaz Sharif’s treatment than Sharif family. Shahbaz Gill further stated that Nawaz Sharif merely visited Sharif Medical complex for few tests, which is situated in front of his residence, whereas a complete cardiac unit was setup for him in the jail. He was also offered to avail medical facility from any hospital of the country. Gill said that before Nawaz Sharif’s bail, Maryam Nawaz politicised his health issues on social media on daily basis whereas during the last six weeks she tweeted only thrice on her father’s health.

He said that nation wanted to ask her that which kind of illness PML-N leadership has which can only be cured in London.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had not yet succeeded in escaping from the country; however, Shehbaz Sharif managed to flee. Dr Shehbaz expressed the hope that PML-N leadership will honor the decision of judiciary in the same way which they had shown when the decision came in their favour.

He said that Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar clearly directed that all out medical facilities should be provided to Nawaz Sharif.