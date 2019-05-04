Share:

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Mother and Child Hospital project on May 10.

While Addressing at central Diesel Loko motto Workshop, he said that recently the hospital had 14 operation theaters which would be enhanced to 17.

He said the due to negligence of the former rulers, cost of the Lai Expressway project had been exceed to Rs 80 billion which was around Rs 26 billion when conceived.

He said that the Expressway would start from the Swan Bridge to Peshawar Mor to facilitate maximum population.

Sheikh Rashid said ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar of 1700 kilometers long would change the entire look of Pakistan Railways and bring economic revolution in the country.

With the up-gradation of the track, the minimum speed of trains would be 160 km per hour and Lahore to Karachi route would be covered in less time, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan Railway had earned four billion than the previous year.

He informed that Pakistan Railway has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakistan Air force for the supply of oil.

He said that he would try for up gradation of scales for Railway employees and also announce three thousand of bonus on Eid.