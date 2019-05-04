Share:

PESHAWAR : A woman was gunned down by her husband in Peshawar’s Faqeerabad on Friday.The woman, identified as Neelum, was leaving her house with her children in a rickshaw when her husband, Abdul Rauf, opened fire. The police have lodged a case and are conducting raids to arrest Rauf, who fled after the attack.According to the FIR, lodged at the Faqeerabad police station, the couple had a fight, after which Rauf left the house. Neelum gathered her children and some belongings before leaving as well. However, Rauf followed them, stopped the vehicle and opened fire. A case has been lodged under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.Police resolve blind murder casePolice resolved the mystery of blind murder of a woman in Nehqi area of Dawoozi police station and found his husband involved in her killing through high intensity electric current. Police said that Badam Gul son of Haya Gul registered FIR in Dawoozai police station that her daughter was brutally murdered in her own house and when he reached her house, she found that she was allegedly killed by her husband Sajjad son of Waheed-ur-Rahman.