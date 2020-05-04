Share:

Attock-As one more case of novel coronavirus was registered during last 24 hours in Attock district, the number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases rose to 50 on Sunday, Health department said. In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock, issued on Sunday, the District Focal Person for COVID-19, DrAsifArbabNiazi confirmed registration of one new case in Hazro tehsil of district. The Hazro tehsil after Fatehjang became a hot-spot of COVID-19 patients as with one death in the area, the number of positive patients in the area is increasing with each passing day.

MrNiaziinformed that the man belonging to Shahkhail area of tehsil Hazro has recently returned from Karachi. He said that three of the family members were tested after developing symptoms of COVID-19.Of them, one was tested positive and was shifted to district headquarters hospital Attock. Moreover, when asked, District Attock Focal Person for COVID-19, DrAsifArbabNiaziconfirmed that the number of suspected patients also rose to 1078. He said that so far screening of 3411 persons has been carried out in the area in which as many as 761 were tested negative while result of 267 are yet to be received. He said that nine positive patients are under-treatment at various health facilities while 24 are quarantined across the district and all of them are in stable condition. He said that most of the positive cases are of local transmission in the district.

Shopkeeper, brother booked for manhandling officials

The Fatehjang Police on Sunday booked a shopkeeper and his brother for manhandling and abusing an official of revenue department who imposed fine over them for illegal profiteering on Sunday.

The first investigation report registered at police station by Assistant Commissioner FatehjangMohsinIqbal states that he along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Majidwas checking the official pricelist on Kohat road when a shopkeeper identified as Abdullah resisted, thrashed and abused the price checking team who was taken to office to take legal action where his brother later identified as AmeerHamza came and took out his pistol and threatened the officials of price checking team of dire consequences. He again misbehaved and abused the officials and fled away. On his complaint, police have registered a case against the nominated accused under section 353, 506-II, 225, 186 and 199 and started further investigation.

Flour smuggling bid foiled

A joint team of the food department and local administration on Sunday foiled three different bids to smuggle flour to KP and confiscated two trucks loaded with flour.

According to Assistant commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja, a joint team of local administration and food department acting on tip-off, intercepted two trucks at Burhan motorway interchange loaded with wheat bags trying to enter KP through Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) . Both the trucks, loaded with 1660 bags of wheat, were confiscated. Separately, he said that a truck was also intercepted at JhariKass check post and foiled bid to smuggle 1200 bags of flour to Hazara division. He said that three separate cases have been registered against the accused drivers under different sections of Punjab Food Stuff Control Act 1958 and handed over to the police who would investigate from where the containers were loaded. He said there was a ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab to any other province.