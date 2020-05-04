Share:

MARDAN - The number of coronavirus posi­tive cases reached 186 in the Mar­dan district while the test reports of 608 suspects were negative and 9 patients died of corona virus in the district, sources said yester­day.

The sources added that 1,021 tests were conducted in the dis­trict so far while the reports of 227 suspected patients are still awaited. A total of 307 suspect­ed coronavirus patients were al­lowed to go home from quarantine centers while 5 people were still quarantined. Around 153 suspect­ed patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 64 patients were at isolation centers. A total of 26,124 people have screened in different parts of the district so far.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Moham­mad Adid Wazir, officials of the district administration yesterday raided different bazaars of the city, checked 208 shops and sealed 8 shops and arrested 22 shopkeep­ers for violating the lockdown and the exploitation of customers in different areas of the district.

The administration also im­posed Rs 88,000 fine on different shopkeepers.