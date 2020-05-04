MARDAN - The number of coronavirus positive cases reached 186 in the Mardan district while the test reports of 608 suspects were negative and 9 patients died of corona virus in the district, sources said yesterday.
The sources added that 1,021 tests were conducted in the district so far while the reports of 227 suspected patients are still awaited. A total of 307 suspected coronavirus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers while 5 people were still quarantined. Around 153 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 64 patients were at isolation centers. A total of 26,124 people have screened in different parts of the district so far.
Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Adid Wazir, officials of the district administration yesterday raided different bazaars of the city, checked 208 shops and sealed 8 shops and arrested 22 shopkeepers for violating the lockdown and the exploitation of customers in different areas of the district.
The administration also imposed Rs 88,000 fine on different shopkeepers.