Share:

KARACHI - Ministers for transport and education on Saturday met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and briefed him about working of their departments. Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Awais Qadir Shah called on the PPP chairman at Bilawal House and briefed the party chairman about the plans to improve transport system in the province, including its capital Karachi. He said that the PPP government will run the Green Line Rapid Bus transport project through its own resources and it will in fact be a gift for the people of Karachi from the PPP. He further said that 80 percent work on this key project has been completed so far and delay is primarily due to unnecessary hiccups being created by the federal government.

Bilawal stressed for early completion of the project so that people of city can be facilitated. Later, Minister for Education and Literacy Department Syed Sardar Shah also called on Bilawal and informed that the PPP chairman that his department has started practical steps to update curriculum syllabus and textbooks in order to align them with Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDG) issued by the United Nations (UN).

He also informed that to promote female education, the PPP government was paying stipend of Rs3500 to 340,000 female students every year and Sindh is the only province offering such facility.